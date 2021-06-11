Kevin-Prince Boateng secures job as TV pundit for Euro 2020

Boateng will join other football legends to discuss the German national team and other matches that will be played during the Euros.

Bayern legend Bastian Schweinsteiger, Olympic champion Almuth Schult and ex-footballer Thomas Broich have also been signed by ARD as pundits for the Euros.

In a video, Boateng said: “I've been a professional footballer for fifteen years, I live football with every fiber of my body. I've played my way from the streets of Berlin to San Siro.

"I've seen just about everything, I got to play in the biggest leagues in Europe. I speak five languages and have trained with and with the best.

"I'm a brother, bad boy and leader - but always with a heart. I wear every stage of my career on my body. But the biggest one is waiting for me now."