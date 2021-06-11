Kevin-Prince Boateng secures job as TV pundit for Euro 2020

The 34-year-old has been unveiled by German public broadcaster ARD as one of its marquee analysts for the programme Sportschau.
Ex-Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng will be a pundit on German television for the 2020 European Championships.
The 34-year-old has been unveiled by German public broadcaster ARD as one of its marquee analysts for the programme Sportschau.
Boateng will join other football legends to discuss the German national team and other matches that will be played during the Euros.
Bayern legend Bastian Schweinsteiger, Olympic champion Almuth Schult and ex-footballer Thomas Broich have also been signed by ARD as pundits for the Euros.
In a video, Boateng said: “I've been a professional footballer for fifteen years, I live football with every fiber of my body. I've played my way from the streets of Berlin to San Siro.
"I've seen just about everything, I got to play in the biggest leagues in Europe. I speak five languages and have trained with and with the best.
"I'm a brother, bad boy and leader - but always with a heart. I wear every stage of my career on my body. But the biggest one is waiting for me now."
Boateng has had a journeyman career which has seen him play in England, Spain, Italy and Germany, and he is currently on the books of lower-tier Italian side AC Monza.
