The 33-year-old made 15 appearances for the Black Stars from 2010 to 2015, scoring two goals.

He featured for Ghana at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, but his international career came to an abrupt end after the latter tournament.

This followed massive fall out during the tournament in Brazil, with Boateng reportedly disrespecting coach Kwesi Appiah.

Kevin-Prince Boateng

The on-loan Basiktas forward was subsequently banned from the national team and has since not played for the Black Stars.

Also, in March when CK Akonnor announced his squad for an AFCON qualifier, he stated that Boateng had turned down an invitation.

“… for Prince Boateng we spoke, I don’t think he wants to play for the Black Stars again,” the Ghana coach said.

However, discussing his international future, the former AC Milan and Barcelona forward said he is open to returning to the Black Stars.

“With the national team (Black Stars) I didn’t like the way it ended because they gave me so much.

“But you never know, maybe I can go back and play one more time again,” Boateng said on Instagram live.