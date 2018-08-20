Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro

news

Chelsea fans around the world have been very excited with the signing of Jorginho, who looks like a player that will thrive at the Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder who goes by the real name Jorge Luiz Frello Filho, was born in Brazil but has lived in Italy since he was a teenager.

Jorginho started his professional career with the Verona youth team at the age of 15, before being promoted to the senior side.

In 2010, the artistic midfielder was loaned out to Serie C side, A.C. Sambonifacese, where he made 31 appearances, scoring one goal and registering 10 assists.

He later returned to his parent club Hellas Verona but had to wait until September 2011 to make his debut for the club.

In all, Jorginho made 89 appearances for Verona and recorded 11 goals in the process, before being snapped up by Napoli in winter of 2014.

It was at Napoli that the world began to witness his greatness as he became instrumental to the side who nearly won the Serie A last season.

Jorginho played 133 game for Napoli from 2014 to 2018 and was one of the club’s key players in that period.

His assured performances and hold up play led to Chelsea paying a whopping £57 million for his services, as he followed Maurizio Sarri in joining the Blues this summer.

Despite the 26-year-old’s impressive outings at club level, he is yet to have the same impact at international level.

Jorginho currently holds both Italian and Brazilian citizenship, but has previously stated that he wishes to play for the Italy national team.

Having already played for the Italy U21 team in 2012, Jorginho also earned his first senior call-up during Italy’s friendlies against Germany and Spain in 2016.

He was, however, later dropped from Italy’s squad for the 2016 European Championship by then coach Antonio conte.

Jorginho is still eligible to play for Brazil, having never played in a competitive game for the Italy national team.

But for now, his main focus will be to help Chelsea by the “Sarri-ball” and so far it’s looking good after two games.