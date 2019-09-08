The Phobians are seeking redemption after suffering back to back to defeats to the Porcupine Warriors in the President Cup.

Ahead of the game on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports stadium, Kim Grant believes he has a side to make life difficult for the Reds.

“We are going to make sure that Kotoko finds it very difficult and I’m sure they will because this is not the team that they have played for a long time. This is a totally different team,” Grant told reporters.

“This is a totally different way we are playing and hopefully we will be a force to reckon with now and the future.

“But again it’s a process. We are building a solid team and I’m sure with success on Sunday.”

The last time the two sides met Hearts lost on penalties to Asante Kotoko in the Normalisation Committee special competition.