Ronaldinho made me fall in love with football – Kofi Kyereh

Asked by GQ who his favourite footballer is, Kyereh said: “Ronaldinho. The joy and energy he brought to the game makes me love to watch football.”

Pulse Ghana

Ronaldinho is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers ever, having dazzled for club and country in his prime.

The 42-year-old won several laurels with Barcelona, including two La Liga titles and the UEFA UEFA Champions League.

He also won the Serie A title with AC Milan and is one of few players to have won the European and South American Champions League.

With Brazil, he was untouchable and was part of the Selecao side that the Copa America in 1999, the FIFA World Cup in 2002 and the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2005.

Rodolfo Buhrer/Getty Images

Ronaldinho officially retired from football in 2018, having scooped the FIFA World Player of the Year award three times.

Meanwhile, Kyereh believes the Black Stars will one day lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

The 26-year-old will be playing in his first World Cup when Ghana graces Qatar in November for the global football showpiece.

Kyereh, who has scored two goals and provided an assist in as many games this season, is of the view that the Black Stars will win the World Cup one day.