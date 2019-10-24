Frederik Acheampong polled 11 votes, while George Amoako gained 10 votes to secure two of the five slots allotted to Premier League clubs on the Executive Council.

Fred Acheampong

The biggest winner in the Executive Council election for a slot on the GFA board by Premier League clubs was Dr. Tony Aubynn, who polled 14 votes which were the highest in the contest.

Dr. Aubynn appeared to be an outsider before the elections, but he pulled up the biggest surprise to beat them all in the run for a slot on GFA Executive Committee on the ticket of the Premier League clubs.

Frank Moore, the Hearts of Oak CEO failed to keep the Phobians on the board of the Ghana Football Association- he could just amass seven votes which were just not enough to meet the mark.

Fred Moore

The two other people who were given the nod by Premier league clubs were Kingsley Osei Bonsu, the chairman of Bechem United and Berekum Chelsea’s Oduro Sarfo.