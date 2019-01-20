The Porcupine Warriors defeated Coton Sport 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Amos Frimpong’s first half penalty goal and Maxwell Barko’s brilliant strike were enough to hand the Kumasi based-side to reach the money zone - the first time since 2007.

The visitors grabbed a consolation goal through Oumarou Sali after he capitalized on a loosed marking inside the Kotoko penalty box to strike into the bottom corner of the left post

The victory sees Kotoko advance to the group stage on a 5-3 aggregate score line.