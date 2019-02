Senanu picked up an injury during last Wednesday's 2-1 win over Zesco United at home.

He was stretchered off and had to be replaced by Habib Mohammed, a new signing.

According to reports, he will be out of action for weeks after undergoing a medical examination at the Kamfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Kotoko face Nkana FC on Sunday, 24 February 24 2019.