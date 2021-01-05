Reports suggest the players are owed per diems from their last continental assignment against Mauritanian side FC Nouadhibou.

Ghanasoccernet also reports that winning bonuses for their league games against Legon Cities FC and Dreams FC are also yet to be paid.

On Tuesday morning, barely 24 hours to the club’s important CAF Champions League second-leg tie against Al Hilal in Omdurman, the players reported boycotted training.

Meanwhile, the management of the team is reportedly in talks with the playing body to immediately resolve the issue.

Kotoko faces an uphill task to progress to the next stage of the competition after losing 1-0 to the Sudanese side in the first-leg in Accra.

The Porcupine Warriors will, therefore, be aiming to overturn the result when they face Al Hilal on Wednesday, January 9, 2021.

The Kumasi-based side has made a poor start to the season and currently sit in ninth position on the Ghana Premier League table.