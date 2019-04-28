The Ghanaian watched the entire game from the bench as Lionel Messi scored the goal which wrapped up the 2018/2019 title with three games to spare.

Lionel Messi's effort in the 62nd minute was enough for the Catalan outfit to seal their 26th top-flight title at Camp Nou.

Boateng is currently on a short-term loan from Sassuolo and was not selected for the tie but he watched from the stands.

The Ghana international has found playing time limited in Ernesto Valverde's squad, making just four appearances including two league games since his January arrival.

With the league glory secured, Boateng will be looking to help Barcelona complete a treble with the Copa del Rey title and Uefa Champions League trophy.

With Michael Essien, Mubarak Wakaso and Thomas Partey, all making huge impacts in the La Liga without winning the title, Kevin’s feat is historically unprecedented.