The 20-year-old has been in imperious form for the Eredivisie giants since joining from Nordsjaelland in the summer.

Kudus was handed yet another start today and he played a key role in Ajax’s 5-1 victory over Heerenveen, emerging as man of the match.

The Ghanaian set up Dusan Tadic for the opening goal of the game, before scoring himself in the 35th minute after the Serbian had doubled the lead.

Henk Veerman and Davy Klaassen added further goals in the second half to complete a huge victory for the Amsterdam side.

Kudus joined Ajax from Nordsjaelland in July in a deal worth €9.5 million, signing a five-year contract.

The young midfielder returned to full fitness last week after missing Ghana’s international friendlies against Mali and Qatar due to injury.