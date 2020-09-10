Kudus has been nominated alongside Borussia Dortmund duo Erling Braut Haaland and Jadon Sancho and Bayern Munich sensation Alphonso Davies, as well as Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati.

The Black Stars midfielder earned the nomination on the back of an impressive campaign with FC Nordsjælland.

The Golden Boy is an award that is given by sports journalists to a young footballer playing in Europe perceived to have been the most impressive during a calendar year (two halves to two separate seasons).

All nominees must be under the age of 21 and play in a European nation's top tier.

The prestigious award has in the past been won by the likes of Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappe, Matheus de Ligt, and several other world-class players.

Kudus Mohammed netted 12 times in 26 appearances for FC Nordsjælland last season.

Kudus Mohammed after a sensational season in the Danish topflight league attracted interest from several clubs and Ajax Amsterdam managed to secure his signature by signing a five-year deal with him.

Kudus joined Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream Academy in 2018 and has since developed into one of the most important players at the club.