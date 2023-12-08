Kudus, Partey miss out as Osimhen, Salah lead final shortlist for CAF player of the year

However, CAF cut down the nominees list to the final three, with Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen and Achraf Hakimi set to battle for the prestigious award.

Kudus was Ajax’s best player last season, where he scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also one of the stars of the Qatar 2022 World Cup with his two goals and one assist, before securing a move to West Ham United last summer.

Since joining the Hammers, the 23-year-old has continued with his fine form and has already been involved in six goals for David Moyes’ side.

Partey also enjoyed a strong campaign in the year under review, helping Arsenal to finish second in the Premier League while also playing a key role in Ghana’s World Cup qualification.

Both players have, however, failed to make the final shortlist for the CAF men’s player of the year, which was released on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Ghana and Ampem Darkoa defender Comfort Yeboah has been nominated for the women’s young player of the year.

See all the final shortlist for the various categories of the CAF Awards below:

Player of the Year (Men)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Napoli)

Player of the Year (Women)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville)

Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli)

ADVERTISEMENT

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Pyramids)

Peter Shalulile (Namibia, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

ADVERTISEMENT

Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Abdelhak Benchika (Algeria, Simba SC)

ADVERTISEMENT

Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

ADVERTISEMENT

Jerry Tshabalala (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)

Andre Onana (Cameroon, Manchester United)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

ADVERTISEMENT

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)

Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco, Real Betis)

Lamine Camara (Senegal, Metz)

Amara Diouf (Senegal, Metz)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

ADVERTISEMENT

Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

Deborah Abiodun (Nigeria, Pittsburgh Panthers)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Gambia

Morocco

ADVERTISEMENT

Senegal

National Team of the Year (Women)

Morocco

Nigeria

South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Club of the Year (Men)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Women)

ADVERTISEMENT

AS FAR (Morocco)

Sporting Casablanca (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)