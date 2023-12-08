Both players were part of an initial 30-man shortlist released by the continent’s football governing body in November.
Kudus, Partey miss out as Osimhen, Salah lead final shortlist for CAF player of the year
Ghanaian footballers Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus have missed out on the final shortlist for the 2023 CAF men’s player of the year award.
However, CAF cut down the nominees list to the final three, with Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen and Achraf Hakimi set to battle for the prestigious award.
Kudus was Ajax’s best player last season, where he scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions.
He was also one of the stars of the Qatar 2022 World Cup with his two goals and one assist, before securing a move to West Ham United last summer.
Since joining the Hammers, the 23-year-old has continued with his fine form and has already been involved in six goals for David Moyes’ side.
Partey also enjoyed a strong campaign in the year under review, helping Arsenal to finish second in the Premier League while also playing a key role in Ghana’s World Cup qualification.
Both players have, however, failed to make the final shortlist for the CAF men’s player of the year, which was released on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Ghana and Ampem Darkoa defender Comfort Yeboah has been nominated for the women’s young player of the year.
See all the final shortlist for the various categories of the CAF Awards below:
Player of the Year (Men)
Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)
Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Napoli)
Player of the Year (Women)
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)
Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville)
Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli)
Interclub Player of the Year (Men)
Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Pyramids)
Peter Shalulile (Namibia, Mamelodi Sundowns)
Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)
Interclub Player of the Year (Women)
Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns)
Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)
Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)
Coach of the Year (Men)
Abdelhak Benchika (Algeria, Simba SC)
Walid Regragui (Morocco)
Aliou Cisse (Senegal)
Coach of the Year (Women)
Reynald Pedros (Morocco)
Desiree Ellis (South Africa)
Jerry Tshabalala (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)
Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)
Andre Onana (Cameroon, Manchester United)
Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly)
Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)
Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)
Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)
Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)
Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)
Young Player of the Year (Men)
Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco, Real Betis)
Lamine Camara (Senegal, Metz)
Amara Diouf (Senegal, Metz)
Young Player of the Year (Women)
Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)
Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)
Deborah Abiodun (Nigeria, Pittsburgh Panthers)
National Team of the Year (Men)
Gambia
Morocco
Senegal
National Team of the Year (Women)
Morocco
Nigeria
South Africa
Club of the Year (Men)
Al Ahly (Egypt)
Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)
Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
Club of the Year (Women)
AS FAR (Morocco)
Sporting Casablanca (Morocco)
Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
