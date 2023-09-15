Kumasi Asante Kotoko appoint Danlad Ibrahim as new club captain

However, Danlad has replaced Richard Boadu who has left the club to join Libyan side, Al Ahly as the new club captain.

Cameroonian, Georges Mfegue and Richmond Lamptey will be vice-captains.

“It’s a huge honour for me to be named the new club captain," Danlad told the club website.

"I will say it’s a blessing, and I give thanks to the Almighty Allah, to our noble technical staff and head coach, Prosper Ogum, and to our great supporters.

"I am very grateful for this, and I promise to serve wholeheartedly like I have always done since I joined [this club].”