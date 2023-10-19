‘He’s my GOAT’ – Kwabena Kwabena puts up mural of Asamoah Gyan in his house

Speaking on EVibes with Becky, Kwabena Kwabena explained the rationale behind putting a mural of the former Ghana captain in his house.

According to him, Gyan is one of his favourite footballers and he considers the retired striker as the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all time.

“Asamoah Gyan is my favourite footballer of all time in Ghana. If I wasn’t doing music actively, maybe I would have been playing football and Gyan would be one of my idols,” Kwabena Kwabena said.

“Coming from World Cup 2006 up to 2010 and what he did in both tournaments, I’d say it’s a major milestone which will take decades for any player to actually achieve such a feat.

“If we’ve not sat down to study it critically as a people, because of what he did for Ghana in both tournaments. For me, he will forever remain my biggest Ghanaian football idol.”

Reacting to the musician’s kind words and gesture, Gyan took to Instagram to write: “Thank you so much legend @kbkbmuzic God bless you. I will make sure I will pay you a visit within these days.”

Gyan officially announced his retirement while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting last Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward bowed out of the game as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player.