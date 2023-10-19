ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘He’s my GOAT’ – Kwabena Kwabena puts up mural of Asamoah Gyan in his house

Emmanuel Ayamga

Highlife Kwabena Kwabena musician has painted a mural of Asamoah Gyan in his house as a sign of his deep admiration for the legendary striker.

‘He’s my GOAT’ – Kwabena Kwabena puts up mural of Asamoah Gyan in his house
‘He’s my GOAT’ – Kwabena Kwabena puts up mural of Asamoah Gyan in his house

The award-winning singer has murals of his idols in his house and although he’s an artiste, Gyan is among those who greatly inspire him.

Recommended articles

Speaking on EVibes with Becky, Kwabena Kwabena explained the rationale behind putting a mural of the former Ghana captain in his house.

According to him, Gyan is one of his favourite footballers and he considers the retired striker as the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Asamoah Gyan is my favourite footballer of all time in Ghana. If I wasn’t doing music actively, maybe I would have been playing football and Gyan would be one of my idols,” Kwabena Kwabena said.

“Coming from World Cup 2006 up to 2010 and what he did in both tournaments, I’d say it’s a major milestone which will take decades for any player to actually achieve such a feat.

“If we’ve not sat down to study it critically as a people, because of what he did for Ghana in both tournaments. For me, he will forever remain my biggest Ghanaian football idol.”

Reacting to the musician’s kind words and gesture, Gyan took to Instagram to write: “Thank you so much legend @kbkbmuzic God bless you. I will make sure I will pay you a visit within these days.”

Kwabena Kwabena
Kwabena Kwabena Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Gyan officially announced his retirement while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting last Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward bowed out of the game as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player.

The 37-year-old also holds the record of Africa’s highest scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Arsenal physio Simon Murphy accompanies Partey to Black Star camp in US

Arsenal physio Simon Murphy accompanies Partey to Black Star camp in US

USA vs Ghana: Black Stars’ probable starting line-up for tonight’s friendly

USA vs Ghana: Black Stars’ probable starting line-up for tonight’s friendly

https://twitter.com/julietbawuah/status/1711079450517909833

2023 AFCON Draw: Ghana avoids Nigeria in group stages but could face Morocco, Senegal

Haruna Iddrisu: Money from Fatawu Issahaku’s transfer was used to buy Karela United

Money from Fatawu Issahaku’s transfer was used to buy Karela United – Haruna Iddrisu