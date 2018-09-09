Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwadwo Asamoah - Black Stars must improve


Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah insists Black Stars must learn from their shock 1-0 defeat to Kenya and use it to improve their game.

play

The Black Stars were stunned in Nairobi on Saturday as they lost to ten men Kenya in their second Group F game of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Asamoah came off the bench to play his first game for Ghana in four years.

"We played so well and had a lot of chances which we could have won the game but we couldn't make it," he told Joy FM

"This is a wakeup call for us and know that now in football there is no country you can beat easily.

"The outcome of the game will also motivate us to improve going into our next game."

Ghana will lose top spot if Sierra Leone beat Ethiopia on Sunday.

