Kwadwo Asamoah to set up football academy in Accra

The report suggests Asamoah will use the academy to kickstart his next career as a football agent, having announced his retirement last year.

In a post on Twitter, well-known agent Oliver Arthur appeared to confirm the partnership and said he couldn’t wait to see the impact it would make.

“The dream is big and we are committed to make it a reality. Most importantly the impact would be massive. It's always a joy to make a difference in the life of the youth. Thank God for the partnership with @Asabob20 @consoleghana,” he wrote.

Former Juventus and Inter Milan midfielder Asamoah announced his retirement in October 2022 in a post made on his social media page.

His foray into football agency was similarly confirmed by the midfielder’s long-serving agent, Federico Pastorello.

In a post on Instagram announcing his retirement, Asamoah thanked his agent Pastorello, saying: "Amazing time. Always a pleasure working with you Federico Pastorello."

Pastorello also replied: "Always the same amazing boy Kwadwo Asamoah!!! Good luck for your new challenge as a Football agent!!"

Asamoah rose through the ranks at Sefwi-based Kaaseman FC before joining Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals.

He went on to have loan spells at Swiss side Bellinzona and Torino before sealing a permanent move to Udinese in the summer of 2008.

In Udine, Asamoah established himself as one of the most dominant midfielders in the Serie A, making over 100 appearances for the club.

The Ghanaian then moved to Juventus, where he helped the Bianconeri win several trophies, including six league titles, before joining Inter Milan.

Asamoah retired as the African footballer with the most appearances in the Italian topflight, as well as Ghana’s most successful player to have played in Italy.