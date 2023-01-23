ADVERTISEMENT
Video: Kwame Despite gifts $100 each to players of Yaw Dabo’s Academy

Emmanuel Ayamga

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite has benevolently given $100 to each player of Yaw Dabo’s academy following a pre-season game.

The Yaw Dabo Academy was involved in a pre-season match with the East Legon Executive Club over the weekend.

Kwame Despite, Sammy Osei Kuffour, and other members of the Club participated in the exhibition game.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the businessman and owner of the Despite Group of Companies was seen gifting each player $100.

A delighted Yaw Dabo could also be heard thanking Kwame Despite in the background as he made the donation to the young footballers.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo believes Cristiano Ronaldo is still the better player despite rival Lionel Messi winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Dabo is of the view that winning the World Cup does not make Messi the greatest player of all time, insisting that status is reserved for Ronaldo.

“Many players have won the World Cup, but that doesn’t make them the greatest. Otamendi won the World Cup this year, so does it mean he is better than Van Dijk?” the comic actor said on UTV.

“It’s the same for Ronaldo. He could not win the tournament, but still I value him as the greatest in the world.”

Asked if he believes Ronaldo is better than Messi, he responded: “It’s a matter of opinion, we can’t all see things the same way.

“Messi has done well to win the World Cup, but I’m yet to witness a tournament where one team was awarded penalties in almost every game. I’m talking about Argentina.”

Messi cemented his place in football history after leading his country to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored twice in the final as Argentina defeated France on penalties to lift the coveted trophy.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
  Kwame Despite gifts $100 each to players of Yaw Dabo's Academy (Video)

