Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for Kenya clash


The Black Stars head coach has handed call-ups to 21 players for the team’s tie against Kenya next month

  Published: , Refreshed:
James Kwesi Appiah has left out the Ayew brothers, Asamoah Gyan and Mubarak Wakaso from his 21-man squad for the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers (AFCON).

Kwadwo Asamoah makes a return to the team after a long absence, whilst William Owusu gets a maiden call up to don the national colours.

 The Black Stars team will commence camping in Adis Ababa, Ethiopia from the 3rd   to the 7th of September, 2018. 

Ghana faces Kenya in Nairobi on the 8th of September, 2018

Ghana Squad

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Richard Ofori (Martizburg,South Africa)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus, USA) Daniel Opare  (Antwerp,Belgium) Kassim Nuhu (1899 Hoffenheim, Germany) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Daniel Amartey ( Leicester City, England) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy)

Midfielders: Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy) Isaac Sackey ( Alanyaspor, Turkey) Ebenezer Ofori (New York City FC, USA) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Edwin Gyasi (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Frank Acheampong (Tianjin Teda, China) Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium)

Forward: Raphael Dwamena (Levante UD, Spain) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes) William Owusu (Antwerp, Belgium)

