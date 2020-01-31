The 59-year-old said he has always loved the Frenchman’s coaching style as well as his passion to give young players a chance.

He said, just like his Wenger, he also made it a priority to unearth young talents during his time as Black Stars coach.

Appiah was speaking on TV3’s New Day programme ahead of the launch of his autobiography.

Kwesi Appiah

“You know Arsene Wenger believed in young guys,” he said, adding that qualifying Ghana for the 2014 World Cup remains his greatest moment as a manager.

Appiah is set to launch his autobiography, which is titled 'Leaders Don't Have To Yell'.

The book, which discusses the life, career and experiences of the 59-year-old, will be launched in in the various regions.

The 400-page book is a leadership memoir in which Appiah shares his account of key events during his playing days and his two stints as coach of Ghana.

Appiah was reappointed as Black Stars coach in 2017, taking over from Israeli manager Avram Grant.

However, his tenure came to an end on December 31, 2019 after the GFA declined the chance to have it renewed.

This was followed by a complete dissolution of the technical teams of all the national teams by the FA.

Meanwhile, CK Akonnor, who used to serve as Appiah’s assistant, has since been confirmed as the new Black Stars coach.