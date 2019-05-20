The head coach of the senior national team was expected to name his squad for the AFCON on Monday, May 20, 2019.

According to Mynewsgh.com, it is reliably informed that Appiah will not name his squad either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Ghana Football Association revealed in a statement last week that Appiah would name a provisional 30 man squad for the tournament to be staged in Egypt from June 21.

The Black Stars are scheduled to play friendlies with South Africa and Namibia in Abou Dhabi, where they are expected to pitch camp.

The two friendlies will be played on June 6 and 9 in the United Arab Emirates respectively.

Ghana will pitch camp in Dubai ahead of the tournament.