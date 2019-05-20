The AFCON 2019 Mascot; The child “Tut” was named after the Pharaoh King Tutankhamun.

The mundial which comes off in June is being hosted by Egypt.

The AFCON starts on June 21 and ends on July 19. The tournament takes place with the participation of 24 teams in six groups for the first time in the history of the African competition.

READ ALSO: Special Competition: Three teams expected to join Hearts of Oak in the semis

Egypt, the host nation is in Group A with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe in the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Egypt won the rights to host the tournament after being selected over South Africa.

The 2019 African Cup of Nations was initially scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon. However, Cameroon was stripped of hosting the tournament for serious delays in preparations.

Egypt has won the AFCON a record seven times. It is the most successful nation in the history of the competition .