The 59-year-old left his post as Ghana coach after the FA refused to renew his contract upon its expiration last December.

Appiah was on a monthly salary of $35,000, and is currently owed two months wages, as well as some bonuses.

Kwesi Appiah

A document from the GFA, titled Legacy Debts, indeed indicates that the FA owes him a total amount of $180,000.

Having recently written to the FA demanding his unpaid salaries, Appiah wondered how he’s supposed to feed his family when he hasn’t been paid yet.

“I decided to keep quiet on my salaries issues all these while but I think if you are working with someone and you are no more, the best way is to give the person whatever he deserves and there will be peace,” he lamented on Starr FM.

“The question is how do I feed my family? Meanwhile, I quiet remember when they took over Dr. Kofi Amoah gave them 1,000,000 dollars and I even understand there is also some 500,000 dollars from FIFA or whatever, the bottom line is you should look at the essential ones and try and sort it out.

“But it looks like they don’t care but this is monies I have worked for and they are not telling me anything which I feel it doesn’t show sign of respect.”

Appiah is currently unattached, but has indicated his readiness to return to coaching very soon.