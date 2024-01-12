Kwesi Nyantakyi rates World Cup qualification as his greatest achievement

Ghana went on to reach the round of 16 of the tournament, where they were unfortunately eliminated by Brazil.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Nyantakyi said the Black Stars’ qualification to the World Cup was his greatest achievement.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“Qualifying for the World Cup in Germany was my greatest achievement,” the former Wa All Stars owner said.

Nyantakyi’s burgeoning career came to a halt in 2018 when he was captured in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

This led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

He was subsequently handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA in the aftermath of the exposé.

He was also charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, and corruption by a public officer, but was later granted bail with some sureties.

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

His lifetime ban was subsequently reduced to 15 years following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Nyantakyi is, however, of the view that the exposé that made him lose everything was sponsored by his political rivals.

“Not all media reports are accurate; most of them are sponsored by opponents. People who see and perceive you as competitors in life, they want to clear you and make way.