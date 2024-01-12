Kwesi Nyantakyi rates World Cup qualification as his greatest achievement

ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, believes Ghana’s qualification to the 2006 FIFA World Cup ranks highest in his list of achievements.

It was under Nyantakyi’s tenure that the Black Stars secured their first-ever qualification to the World Cup in Germany.

Ghana went on to reach the round of 16 of the tournament, where they were unfortunately eliminated by Brazil.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Nyantakyi said the Black Stars’ qualification to the World Cup was his greatest achievement.

“Qualifying for the World Cup in Germany was my greatest achievement,” the former Wa All Stars owner said.

Nyantakyi’s burgeoning career came to a halt in 2018 when he was captured in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

This led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

He was subsequently handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA in the aftermath of the exposé.

He was also charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, and corruption by a public officer, but was later granted bail with some sureties.

His lifetime ban was subsequently reduced to 15 years following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Nyantakyi is, however, of the view that the exposé that made him lose everything was sponsored by his political rivals.

“Not all media reports are accurate; most of them are sponsored by opponents. People who see and perceive you as competitors in life, they want to clear you and make way.

“When people planned to take me out of the GFA then I was the first President of CAF, I was one of the seven African Representatives on the FIFA Council. I was the President for the West African Football Union,” he added.

