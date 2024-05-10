‘We have a mission’ – Laryea Kingston declares ahead of WAFU U17 Championship

Laryea and his side will play their opening game on May 15 against the Ivory Coast at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, the Black Starlets coach believes his players are ready for the challenge as hosts.

“Immediately we finished the game against Kazakhstan, we put it in their head that this is over,” he said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“Now the most important tournament is coming up. We are working and no one is stepping off the treadmill. We are on the treadmill because we have a mission.”

Meanwhile, the tournament will serve as the qualifying pathway for the 2024 U17 Africa Cup of Nations, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said.

Pulse Ghana

The Black Starlets have been preparing for the tournament, having taken part in a four-nation tournament in Russia last month.

