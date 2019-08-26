Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a brace in less than 15 minutes and there were four goals total by the 16th minute of Sunday night’s meeting between LAFC and the LA Galaxy at Banc of California Stadium.

Ibrahimovic’s first goal came in the second minute. LAFC’s Latif Blessing finished a header at the near post to equalize in minute 12. Then, Ibrahimovic’s second goal came in the 15th, and newcomer Pavon knocked in his first MLS goal 60 seconds later for a 3-1 Galaxy lead.

Just before halftime, Blessing rounded the goalkeeper before firing home to reduce the deficit.

The teams entered their locker rooms with the score 3-2.

Carlos Vela scored on 53 minutes to draw the home team level.