First Division side Asokwa Deportivo came from a goal down to beat Kumasi Asante Kotoko 1-2 on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium and succeeded in sending the champions parking from the competition.

This is the second consecutive defeat suffered by the Porcupine Warriors, following last Wednesday’s defeat against Aduana Stars at Dormaa in a game which was dominated by superstition because the two sides chose to start the game with ten men each.

Angry Dr. Kwmame Kyei in a meeting with the playing and the technical team of the club scolded the players and said he would have cancelled their trip to London to face Hearts if their recent poor form had happened earlier.

He also described the style of play of the Kotoko as stupid, but in the end, he would be the one fans will insult as the chairman of the club.

