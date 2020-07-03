Lionel Messi’s current contract with Barcelona runs out in the summer of 2021.

The Barcelona skipper is however expected to sign a new deal with the Spanish champions, but reports from Spanish radio network Cadena Ser suggest he has called off all contract negotiation talks.

And is, therefore, looking forward to joining new suitors either next summer or leave as a free agent when his contract expires.

Sources confirmed to ESPN's Moises Llorens that Messi is said to be angry with Barcelona's front office about leaked media reports that appeared to make him seem responsible for events at the club, such as the January sacking of coach Ernesto Valverde, and that he is frustrated about the squad's lack of quality.

In a February interview with newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Messi declared the team wasn't good enough to win this season's Champions League.

Then in April Messi criticised Barca's board of directors for implying players were not willing to accept a pay cut to help the team's financial difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite Lionel Messi scoring his 700th goal as the Barcelona drew two-all with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, he is not happy with the club’s recent poor form.

It would be recalled that Barcelona took a two-point lead in the race for the La Liga title before the Coronavirus break, but they have now thrown it away after football returned and they are now trailing their closest contender for the title Real Madrid by 4 points, with 5 games remaining

Lionel Messi who turned 33 years last month once said that he will consider leaving the Catalans when he feels he can no more give off his best for the club and per his recent performance it seems he has lost the motivation to go that extra mile for the side.