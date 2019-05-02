The 31-year-old Argentine led the assault on Liverpool as Barcelona defeated the Reds 3-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-finals tie to put one foot of the Catalans in next month’s final.

Lionel Messi scored from a tap-in after Suarez had put Barcelona in the lead early on, before the five times FIFA Player of the Year scored from a stunning free-kick to put the game beyond the reach of the visitors.

Messi’s second goal against Liverpool happens to be his 600th career goal.

Here are the numbers behind this incredible feat by Lionel Messi:

The breakdown of Lionel Mess’s goal:

La Liga: 417

UEFA Champions League: 112

Copa Del Rey: 50

Spanish Super Cup: 13

UEFA Super Cup: 3

FIFA Club World Cup: 5

Victims

Sevilla have suffered in the hands of Lionel Messi than any other player, having scored 36 goals against them.

This is followed by Atletico Madrid who have conceded: 29 goals, while Valencia have conceded 26 goals.

Messi's 4th favourite opponents are Real Madrid: 26 goals.

Goals type:

491 of Lionel Messi’s 600 career goals have come from his better left-foot.

Goal type Total goals % of goals

Left foot 491 81.8%

Right foot 85 14.2%

Headers 22 3.7%

Other 2 0.3%

Inside box 501 83.5%

Outside box 99 16.4%

Penalty kick 70 11.7%

Free kick 42 7.0%

Lionel Messi’s game to goal ratio

After scoring that first goal against Albacete, Lionel Messi took 1721 days to score his 100th goal for Barcelona. He needed 654 days to reach his 200th goal, 473 days to reach the 300th, 791 days for his 400th and 735 days to score his 500th goal.