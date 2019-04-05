The unnamed 24-year-old rider reportedly fell unconscious after the collision and he was quickly rushed to the Alvarez Hospital A&E by an ambulance.

Messi’s 61-year-old dad was driving a BMW M3 and the injured biker was on a Honda CG 150.

Jorge was driven to a nearby police station to inspect his car documents, which was in good state, though.

Messi's father was also breath tested to determine whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol, but he was allowed to leave after he had been cleared.

The crossroads where the collision happened, at the intersection of a street called Ayacucho with Regimente 11, is described as an accident blackspot.

There are two traffic signs with the word ‘Stop’ on them to avoid accidents.