AFP

Ghana have participated in 21 Africa Cup of Nations, so the 2019 continental showpiece in Egypt will be the four times champions of Africa’s 22nd appearance in the competition.

The first player to captain the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations was Aggrey Fyn in 1963 in Ghana’s maiden appearance. The Black Stars beat them all to do a 'host and win'.

Abedi Pele has captained the Black Stars at four different Africa Cup of Nations, the highest by any captain of the senior male national football team of Ghana (1992, 1994, 1996 and 1998).

This is followed by Asamoah Gyan, who has led the playing body of the Black Stars in three AFCONs (2013, 2015 and 2017).

In all Ghana have had sixteen different skippers at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Four captains have managed to win trophies for the Black Stars namely Aggrey Fyn, Addo Odametey, Awuley Quaye and Emmanuel Quarshie.

Pulse Sports has compiled the list of players who captained the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

1963-Aggrey Fyn

1965-Addo Odametey

1968- Wilberforce Mfum

1970- John Eshun

1978- Awuley Quaye

1980- Kuuku Dadzie

1982- Emmanuel Quarshie

1984- Isaac Paha

1992- Abedi Pele

1994- Abedi Pele

1996- Abedi Pele

1998- Abedi Pele

2000- CK Akonnor

2002- Emmanuel Osei Kuffour

2006- Stephen Appiah

2008- Stephen Appiah

2010- Michael Essien

2012- John Mensah

2013- Asamoah Gyan

2015- Asamoah Gyan

2017- Asamoah Gyan

2019- Andre Ayew (If he stays fit until June 21 when the competition kicks off)