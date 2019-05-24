Ghana have participated in 21 Africa Cup of Nations, so the 2019 continental showpiece in Egypt will be the four times champions of Africa’s 22nd appearance in the competition.
The first player to captain the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations was Aggrey Fyn in 1963 in Ghana’s maiden appearance. The Black Stars beat them all to do a 'host and win'.
Abedi Pele has captained the Black Stars at four different Africa Cup of Nations, the highest by any captain of the senior male national football team of Ghana (1992, 1994, 1996 and 1998).
This is followed by Asamoah Gyan, who has led the playing body of the Black Stars in three AFCONs (2013, 2015 and 2017).
In all Ghana have had sixteen different skippers at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Four captains have managed to win trophies for the Black Stars namely Aggrey Fyn, Addo Odametey, Awuley Quaye and Emmanuel Quarshie.
Pulse Sports has compiled the list of players who captained the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
1963-Aggrey Fyn
1965-Addo Odametey
1968- Wilberforce Mfum
1970- John Eshun
1978- Awuley Quaye
1980- Kuuku Dadzie
1982- Emmanuel Quarshie
1984- Isaac Paha
1992- Abedi Pele
1994- Abedi Pele
1996- Abedi Pele
1998- Abedi Pele
2000- CK Akonnor
2002- Emmanuel Osei Kuffour
2006- Stephen Appiah
2008- Stephen Appiah
2010- Michael Essien
2012- John Mensah
2013- Asamoah Gyan
2015- Asamoah Gyan
2017- Asamoah Gyan
2019- Andre Ayew (If he stays fit until June 21 when the competition kicks off)