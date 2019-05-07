They set off fireworks outside Barcelona team hotel aiming to disrupt their preparation for the UEFA Champions League clash.

Footage circulating on social media reportedly shows fans launching the noisy display outside the hotel, with one man heard saying “wake-up call for Mr. Messi.”

Liverpool suffered a 3-0 first leg defeat at Camp Nou in the UEFA Champions League last week Wednesday.

And the Reds are in danger of facing elimination from the competition as they take on in-form Barcelona on Tuesday.

It seems to be a tall order for Liverpool to overturn the scoreline, especially after losing two of their attackers, namely Roberto Firminho and Mohamed Salah to injury ahead of the tie.

To make matters worse for Reds fans on the domestic front, Premier League title rivals Manchester City picked up a vital win against Leicester on Monday night, meaning a victory on the final day of the season will hand them the title.

Fireworks from the fans are one thing, but Liverpool will need something explosive on the pitch both tonight and on Sunday to stand any chance of ending the season with some silverware