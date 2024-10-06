Lyon manager criticises Ernest Nuamah’s play despite 4-1 victory over Rangers

Despite the victory, Sage had higher expectations for Nuamah, criticising his individualistic play during his 14 minutes on the pitch. Sage praised Said Benrahma for creating opportunities and playing for the team, contrasting this with Nuamah’s approach.

“I expected a bit more from Nuamah because his style differed from his teammates. He seemed to focus more on individual play rather than the team,” Sage remarked.

Pulse Ghana

