Lyon manager criticises Ernest Nuamah’s play despite 4-1 victory over Rangers

Nuamah came on as a substitute in the 76th minute, replacing Rayan Cherki, in a game that Lyon comfortably won 4-1 on Thursday.
Lyon Manager, Pierre Sage expressed his disappointment with Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Nuamah’s performance during their Europa League match against Rangers.
Despite the victory, Sage had higher expectations for Nuamah, criticising his individualistic play during his 14 minutes on the pitch. Sage praised Said Benrahma for creating opportunities and playing for the team, contrasting this with Nuamah’s approach.
“I expected a bit more from Nuamah because his style differed from his teammates. He seemed to focus more on individual play rather than the team,” Sage remarked.
Nuamah, who started Lyon’s first Europa League match against Olympiacos, has made five appearances for Lyon this season, starting in only two. He has been called up for Ghana’s upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan, marking his return to the national team after missing previous matches against Angola and Niger due to injury.