Mahama breaks ground for 500-seater sports complex in Bole-Bamboi

The project aims to boost sporting activities in the region, providing athletes and youth with a state-of-the-art venue to nurture their talents and host local and regional competitions.
The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has officially cut sod for the construction of a 500-seater modern sports facility in Bole-Bamboi, in the Savannah Region.
Facilitated by the Member of Parliament for Bole, Alhaji Yusif Suleman, the facility will contain a football pitch with changing rooms, volleyball and tennis courts and a swimming pool.
When completed, the ultra-modern complex will surely be an excellent opportunity to provide the youth with an avenue to develop their sporting skills and talents, keep them healthy, and create entertainment opportunities through the various games and activities in the complex.
The construction work will also create job opportunities for the town’s skilled and unskilled youth.
Mahama emphasised the transformative potential of sports infrastructure, stating that such projects help uplift communities by fostering unity, promoting healthy lifestyles, and providing opportunities for young people to pursue their passion for sports.
The 500-seater capacity facility will cater to a variety of sporting disciplines, including football, athletics, and volleyball, among others.
The design includes modern amenities such as locker rooms, a training pitch, spectator stands, and floodlights, ensuring that the facility can host events during both the day and night.
Speaking at the event, Mahama noted that sports facilities in rural areas are often underdeveloped, and this initiative will not only address that gap but also inspire youth in the region.
He added that sports, beyond recreation, could be a viable career path for many young people if the right resources are in place.
He said as a social democratic party, the NDC is immutable in its commitment to inclusive growth through investments in health, education, and sports, adding that, sports development programmes will focus on talent development and feed our human development agenda.