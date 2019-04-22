The 27-year-old reached a century of games in the French topflight during Nantes’ win over Paris Saint-Germain last Wednesday.

Interestingly, Waris was on the scoresheet as Nantes beat PSG 3-2 to cap off what was a historic night in his career.

The on-loan Porto forward was subsequently presented with a plague to mark his 100 Ligue 1 appearances.

"Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah to have played my 100th game in one of the best leagues in Europe. Thanks to everyone that keep supporting and praying for me. Very important 3 points today. Time to relax and chill small,” the striker posted on Twitter.

Waris has now featured for three different clubs in the French topflight – FC Valenciennes, FC Lorient and now Nantes.

The Ghanaian played 16 times for FC Valenciennes, made 56 appearances for FC Lorient and currently has played 29 times for Nantes.

Waris has so far scored seven goals and contributed five assists in all competitions this season.