Mali 3-0 Ghana and 5 worst Black Stars performances under CK Akonnor

The 47-year-old succeeded Kwesi Appiah as Black Stars boss in January 2020 but results have not gone according to plan.

Pulse Ghana

In 10 matches, Akonnor has led the team to four wins, four defeats and two draws. These statistics put his win ratio at just 40%.

Even worse, the Black Stars do not look like a side with any clear pattern or style, having been outfought and outthought by many of their opponents in recent matches. All these have culminated in calls for Akonnor to be sacked.

To this end, Pulse Sports has compiled five of the worst Black Stars performances under Akonnor:

Black Stars battered by Mali

Pulse Ghana

The COVID-19 pandemic meant that Akonnor had to wait for nine months to take charge of his first game. And when it finally came, it was a baptism of fire against Mali.

The Black Stars faced the Eagles in an international friendly in October 2020 and were battered 3-0, thanks to goals from Hamari Traore, El Bilal Toure and Amadou Haidara.

Akonnor’s side looked lethargic throughout the 90 minutes and rarely threatened their opponents. In truth, the scoreline could have been worse for Ghana if Mali had been more clinical.

Ghana completely outplayed by Morocco

Pulse Ghana

Another hopeless and hapless performance from the Black Stars under Akonnor came in a friendly against Morocco in June 2021.

A second-half strike from Jawad El Yamiq consigned Ghana to defeat in Rabat, but their performance was equally nothing to write home about.

The Atlas Lions completely dominated the game, reducing the toothless Black Stars to just two shots on target. Suffice to say, Akonnor and his side were widely criticised for their lack of effort in the game.

Black Stars labour against Sudan

Pulse Ghana

Ghana finished top of Group C in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers but the journey wasn’t all rosy.

While the Black Stars were unbeaten against Sao Tome and Principe and South Africa, their only defeat in the group saw them put up a horror show against Sudan.

Akonnor’s side simply did not turn up in Khartoum and was beaten 1-0 by the hosts after managing a single shot on target within 90 minutes. The Black Stars have surely seen better days.

Ghana struggles despite win over Ethiopia

Pulse Ghana

It is rare for a team to win and still get criticised but that was exactly the case during Ghana’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.

A strike from Mubarak Wakaso earned Akonnor’s side all three points in Cape Coast but the overall performance wasn’t up to scratch.

The Black Stars were shockingly outplayed by the minnows, who enjoyed the larger share of possession and were unlucky not to have walked away with at least a point from the game.

Ghana records no shot on target in defeat to South Africa

Pulse Ghana

The latest disappointing performance under Akonnor came during Ghana’s defeat to South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars failed to record a single shot on target against Bafana Bafana and also had the lowest xG ever recorded for a match played in South Africa.