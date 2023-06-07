Man City fan tattoos Champions League trophy on leg in anticipation of treble

A Twitter user with the name @ak179_ shared a photo on his fresh tattoo, having inked the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies on his leg.
A confident Manchester City fan has tattooed the UEFA Champions League trophy on his leg in anticipation of the club winning the treble.
Manchester City have already wrapped up the Premier League title after finishing five points clear of runners-up Arsenal.
Pep Guardiola’s side made it a double when they defeated neighbours Manchester United 2-1 to lift the FA Cup last week.
The Cityzens will now turn their attention to Inter Milan, who they’ll face in the Champions League final on Sunday at Istanbul’s Ataturk Stadium.
Manchester City are huge favourites to lift their first European title and that probably influenced the fan’s decision to tattoo the treble on his leg.
Meanwhile, Guardiola believes his side has a unique opportunity to achieve something special if they win the Champions League.
“One more to go – they feel we are in a position that we will probably never be in again. We will have two days off and then after we have three or four training sessions, prepare for [Inter] Milan, then go there to try,” he said, as quoted by the Guardian.
“For me it is an incredible three years: two finals and one semi-final,” he said. “We should give incredible credit for what we did.”
Guardiola added: “Now is the first time I can talk about [the treble] because it is one game away. But it is not about the treble, it is about winning the Champions League. Everything will not be complete if we don’t win the Champions League so we have to do it.
“I said to the players you have to put the pressure on yourself to be recognised as something good – so you have to win Europe. We are one game away.”
Manchester City will become only the second English team to win the treble – after Manchester United in 1999 – if they beat Inter Milan.
