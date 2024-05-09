Marcel Desailly advises Mbappe to reject Real Madrid for €350m Saudi offer

The 25-year-old’s current contract with PSG will expire at the end of the season, making him available to join any club of his choice for free.

Reports suggest Mbappe has already made up his mind to join Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer but Desailly has advised him against making such a decision.

Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Cup winner believes Mbappe would be better served if he accepted Saudi Arabia’s huge offer, which would allow him to spend one year in the Middle East and make enough money before returning to Europe.

“I recommend another continent. I'm not sure Madrid is the perfect place for him. As we have said, there is Vinicius Jr on the left, there are talented players like (Jude) Bellingham,” Desailly told Foot Mercato, as quoted by Goal.

“He will not be the undisputed leader there, which is what he wants. He doesn't want to say where he's going to sign, he wants to have the announcement of a star, there must be something behind it.

"Technically, if we look at football business, I would go towards €350 million per year from Saudi Arabia. Come back the next season, that of the 2026 World Cup, a year later.”

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Chelsea and AC Milan defender added: “You will only be 26 and a half years old and you will have played football. Because what does Mbappé want? To play soccer. This is what I feel as a businessman. I feel he can leave European football for a year to go to Saudi Arabia.

"And the Saudi championship is competitive. The stadiums are full and the channels are tearing up the matches. Saudi Arabia wants to promote its football like Qatar in 2005. I was one of the stars there. It’s a business on both sides and I think it would be a great opportunity for him to do business while continuing to play football."

Desailly is probably the greatest player of Ghanaian descent who didn’t represent the West African country.

The former defender was born in Ghana to Ghanaian parents but decided to play for France, where he won everything.