In a week that has been dominated by reports of superstition in the Ghana Premier League, the two clubs decided to follow suit.

Sports journalist Saddick Obama reports that kick-off was delayed a bit when the referees refused to touch the match ball after it was wrapped in a black polythene bag.

BA United, who were playing at home, are said to have wrapped the ball in a polythene bag before presenting it to the referees.

However, the officials refused to start the game and insisted that the ball is unwrapped before the match would begin.

The referees went ahead to take video evidence of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media.

After a bit of a delay, the game commenced with Bofoakwa winning 5-4 on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time.

This comes after Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars played out the first-half of a league game with just 10 men despite neither side receiving a red card.

Many fans were thrown into a state of shock after it emerged that the two teams started a league game with 10 players, instead of 11, due to superstition.

The two clubs faced off in a top-of-the-table clash in Dormaa on matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League last Wednesday.

The Porcupine Warriors began the game without Martin Antwi, despite the player being named in the starting line-up.

Similarly, Aduana Stars also kickstarted the match with Farouk Adams sitting on the touchline despite also being named in the side’s starting X1.

Aduana Stars eventually won the game by a lone goal after scoring with virtually the last kick of the game.