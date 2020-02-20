Ghanaian football fans on social media have hit out at Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars after both teams decided to play out the first-half of a league game with just 10 men despite no red cards.

Many fans were thrown into a state of shock after it emerged that the two teams started a league game with 10 players, instead of 11, due to superstition.

The two clubs faced off in a top-of-the-table clash in Dormaa on matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

Aduana Stars defeated Kotoko 1-0 on Wednesday

The Porcupine Warriors began the game without Martin Antwi, despite the player being named in the starting line-up.

Similarly, Aduana Stars also kickstarted the match with Farouk Adams sitting on the touchline despite also being named in the side’s starting X1.

Aduana Stars eventually won the game by a lone goal after scoring with virtually the last kick of the game.

However, many football fans were left unimpressed by the attitude of both teams, with some describing the decision to start the game with 10 men each as primitive.

Here are some reactions from Ghanaians on Twitter:

