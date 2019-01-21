Below is a brief profile of Kotoko's opponent:

Al Hilal

The Sudanse giants was established on 13th February, 1930.

Al Hilal has two recognized nicknames: Seed al-balad (Meaning The Leader of the Country) and Al-Mawj Al-Azraq (Meaning Tha Blue Wave)

They are the most successful club in the history of Sudanse football with 27 league titles in the topflight and have seven Sudanese Cup titles.

Al Hilal are yet to win a continental trophy, having reached the final of the African Cup of Champions Clubs (now the CAF Champions League) in 1987 and 1992 as runners-up.

The Sudanese champions dropped out of the CAF Champions League after losing to Tunisian giants Club Africain to set up a tie with Mukura in the play-offs of the Confederations Cup, where they eliminated the Rwandan club 3-1 on aggregate.

The head coach of the team is Irad Zaafouri from Tunisia.

Their Ghanaian CAF Confederation Cup opponents Kumasi Asante Kotoko have had encounters with them. The latest at the continental level was 2004, which the Porcupine Warriors lost 2-0 in Sudan and won 3-0 in Ghana in their group stage clashes.

Nkana FC

They were formed in 1935, the same year their Ghanaian opponents, Kumasi Asante Kotoko were established.

Nkana FC are nicknamed Red Devils or Kalampa, which means ‘The Reds’.

They have won the Zambian topflight league on 12 occasions- the last time they won the domestic league was 2013 and have also emerged champions of the Zambian FA Cup and Challenge Cup six and seven times respectively.

The 12 titles make them the side with most trophies in the Zambian topflight league.

On the continental scene Nkana Red Devils can only boast of reaching the final of the Africa Cup of Champions Cup in 1990. However, they lost the final against JS Kabylie.

The "Red Devils" qualified for the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup after beating FC San Pedro of Cote D' Ivoire 3-0 on aggregate.

Asante Kotoko have been drawn in group C of this year’s CAF Confederation Cup with them and this brings to mind their encounters in 1993.

Kotoko lost 0-1 in Zambia and overturned the scoreline in the reverse fixture with an emphatic 3-0 win.

The club is being managed by Zambian coach Beston Chambesi

Zesco United

They were founded on 1st January, 1974 and they are based in Ndola.

Zesco United have won the Zambian topflight league on seven occasions, whereas they have claimed the Zambian Cup once.

They dropped from the champions League to the Confederations Cup, where the easily dispatched South African side Kaizer Chiefs 5-2 on aggregate.

Zesco’s biggest feat on the African continent was a semi-finals finish in the 2016 CAF Champions League.

The Ndola based club are managed by 55-year-old George Lwandamina- He was former coach of the Zambian national team.

This will be the very first time they will play against their Ghanaian opponents Kumasi Asante Kotoko in continental football.