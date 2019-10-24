After having failed on several attempts, she found favour with delegates as he beat off a close contest from young and energetic Madam Evelyn Nsiah Asare.

READ MORE: Abedi Pele & 12 Ghanaian players who were named after world football icons

Habiba Atta, 74 polled eight votes, whereas Madam Evelyn Nsiah Asare got seven votes to secure the only slot on the GFA Executive Council allocated for women’s football.

Veteran Sports journalist Madam Rosalind Amoh got a single vote while Edna Quagraine got no vote at all to place them were third and fourth respectively.

In 2015, Madam Habiba Atta lost to Leanier Addy, who was implicated in the Numer 12 expose’ by multiple-award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Habiba Atta is touted as the person who introduced women’s football in Ghana.

She founded Fabulous Ladies, one of the elite women football team in Ghana.

As of now, many football-loving fans think Fabulous Ladies is the women’s team of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, but it was the brainchild of Madam Habiba Atta.