Abedi Pele & 12 Ghanaian players who were named after world football icons

Some of these footballers also get named after icons by fans due to resemblance in their play with some iconic players.

Ghanaian footballers have been nicknamed after several world-class footballers and the most dominant of the names is Brazilian legend, Pele.

Synonymous with most Brazilian players, Pele was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, but he received the nickname "Pelé" during his school days, when it is claimed he was given it because of his pronunciation of the name of his favourite player, local Vasco da Gama goalkeeper Bilé, which he misspoke but the more he complained the more it stuck.

It is not surprising Ghanaian football fans have also nicknamed their idol players by names of great football icons.

Pulse Sports has compiled a list of Ghanaian footballers named after iconic footballers:

Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’

The player who defined Ghanaian football with his wizardry dribbles and passing was named after the legendary Brazilian footballer Pele due to his exceptional football qualities.

Abedi Pele born Abedi Ayew lived up to the billing by following the footsteps of the only player to win the FIFA Player of the Year on three occasions. Abedi too emerged as the first player to win the

African Footballer of the Year three times on the trot.

Albert Essuman ‘Baby Pele’

Kotoko in 1970

He was part of the Asante Kotoko team that ruled Africa in 1971 when they succeeded in beating Englebert now TP Mazembe of Congo DR at their backyard to win the continental showpiece at club level.

Albert Essuman rise to prominence coincided with the heydays of Pele, having inspired Brazil to the FIFA World Cup triumph in 1970, so was named ‘Baby Pele’.

Opoku Nti ‘Zico’

After joining Asante Kotoko from Tarkwa Gold Stars, Opoku Nti hit the ground running and became an instant hit at the club.

Nti became the toast of the Asante Kotoko fans and his popularity grew after he scored the goal that won them the CAF Champions League in 1983- against Al Ahly.

Opoku Nti was nicknamed Zico after the Brazilian legendary player who was in the thick of event in the 1982 FIFA World Cup staged in Spain.

Zico alongside Michel Platini was like the biggest thing in world football and Opoku Nti following his immense contribution to the Porcupine Warriors’ team was nicknamed after him.

Ali Ibrahim ‘Pele'

Ali Ibrahim Pele flanked by Abedi Pele on the left and Prince Polloey on the right

He was part of the Black Stars team that finished runners-up in the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal. Ali Ibrahim played with Abedi Pele Ayew in the same Black Stars team.

And like Abedi Pele Ayew, since the name Pele was alien to Ghanaians, he was named after the legendary Brazilian player by football fans.

Christian Atsu- Ghana Messi

Atsu took Ghana football by storm when he emerged in 2013. He dazzled players in a similar fashion as Lionel Messi, so Ghanaians nicknamed him Ghana Messi.

He looked promising in the initial stages, winning the Most Valuable Player in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, after Ghana lost on penalties to Ivory Coast to finish runners-up.

However, his rise to fame has stalled, having struggled at club level for some time now and his performance for the Black Stars has fallen drastically.

Kwesi Appiah ‘Mayele’

Kwesi Appiah's

The former Black Stars skipper got the Mayele from a legendary player Mayele Ayele.

In a game between the Black Stars and DR Congo, Kwesi Appiah, succeeded marking out, Mayele, their dangerman from the game and that was how it all started.

Up till now a lot of Ghanaians still call Kwesi Appiah Mayele.

Samuel Inkoom ‘Eboue’

The former Black Stars defender’s career began to take shape at the time Emmanuel Eboue was recognised as one of the greatest defenders in world football at Arsenal.

Inkoom combined exceptional attacking play with good recovery which was similar to the play of Eboue.

Asante Kotoko fans nicknamed him Eboue during his time at the club and the name has come to stay.

Sammy Adjei ‘Barthez’

The 2000 CAF Champions League-winning goalkeeper Sammy Adjei was named after Fabien Barthez, the legendary French goalkeeper who inspired France to the 1998 World Cup title

Sammy Adjei who was one of the finest shot-stoppers in the country was

a delight to watch in between the sticks and his rise to fame

coincided with the glory days of France- won World Cup and European

Championship in 1998 and 2000, respectively, hence fans of Hearts of

Oak and the Black Stars affectionately called their idol goalie Barthez.

Anthony Annan ‘Pablo Aimar’

The 2010 FIFA World Cup midfielder for the Black Stars was nicknamed Pablo Aimar, after the Argentine playmaker who was part of the Valencia team that reached the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2001.

Anthony Annan, although had a bit different style of play from his hero, Pablo Aimar who fancy being called by that name.

Kwame Obeng Darko ‘Baby Rooney’

Kwame Obeng Darko

The former Asante Kotoko striker was named baby Rooney by the Kumasi lads, after joining the side.

He brought joy to the Asante Kotoko faithful in a similar fashion as Wayne Rooney of Manchester United after joining them from Liberty Professionals.

And since he was a seen as a miniature of Rooney, Darko was referred as Baby Rooney

Kwame Obeng Darko is remembered for bagging a hat-trick for Liberty Professionals against Berekum Arsenal in 2005.

Baba Adamu ‘Armando’

Baba Amado was an instant hit at Asante Kotoko after he joined the Kumas giants from Swedru All Black Stars.

He was the toast of the local football fans, but he had acquired the name Armando for his skilful nature which depicts Diego Armando Maradona, the architect of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup glory in 1986.

Kwame Bonsu ‘Conte’

The erstwhile Asante Kotoko midfielder is nicknamed ‘Conte’, after the Italian midfielder Antonio Conte who once played for Juventus.

Kwame Bonsu idolised Antonio Conte, hence the reason for adopting his name while growing up playing in a similar role as the Inter Milan coach.

Bernard Dong Bortey ‘Diouf’

The former Hearts of Oak winger was once upon a time the toast of domestic football fans.

Dong Bortey joined Hearts of Oak from Tema Ghapoha in 2001, after the Phobians had won the Africa Champions League in 2000.

Bortey became instrumental as Hearts of Oak continued their domestic dominance winning the 2001 and the 2002 Ghana Premier League and crowned it with a CAF Confederation Cup triumph beating their bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko in the final in 2004.

Ghanaian football fans who had seen Alhaji Diouf dominate African football winning the African Footballer of the Year in 2001 and 2002 nicknamed Dong Bortey after the Senegalese striker.