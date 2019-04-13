Two visually-impaired Ghanaians are enjoying, perhaps, deserved praise after news of their 40-year marriage broke through to the rest of the world via Facebook.

Mr Marfo and wife Juliana Agyeiwaa who met in 1970, have 4 children including an adopted child from the woman’s late sister.

It was further gathered that none of their three biological children has any problem with his/her sight.

The eldest child of the blind couple who have been married for 40 years is 33 years, followed by another who is 29 and the last child is 27 years old.

The story of the couple was posted on Facebook by sports journalist Saddick Adams.

Narrating the story of how they met, Mr Marfo said: “There was a group known as the Ghana Association of the Blind (GAB).

“It is now the Ghana Blind Union (GBU). A visually challenged person is welcomed to join. So we got introduced at a meeting of GAB. We struck a friendship and worked together for the good of the group.

“Later, we became close.” Asked why he was attracted to his wife out of all the members of GAB, Mr Marfo responded: “I would have to say it is the work of the Lord.”

In the video shared online, Juliana Agyeiwaa who does the cooking without any assistance, was spotted using knives as good as anyone with sight will.

Augustine Marfo who on the other hand can also operate his TV set and radio without assistance, mainly listens for political, lifestyle and entertainment news.

Marfo was not born blind; he reportedly got sick at a tender age which resulted in his blindness. The couple has never seen each other’s face but they have loved each other like no other else.