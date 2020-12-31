Kevin-Prince Boateng and Melissa Satta announced last week that they have finalised their divorce after nine years of dating and marriage.

Reports in the Italian media indicate that Melissa Satta has started a new relationship with Matteo Rivetti, 34, who is the son of a former well-known entrepreneur in the clothing industry.

They are said to have met at a dinner with mutual friends and have been spending time together in the past few days.

The former AC Milan forward despite ending his marriage with Satta have high respect for each other and they expressed it in their post to announce the end of the road for their relationship.

"After a period of separation, we decided to permanently interrupt our relationship, in full respect of each other's positions and in total serenity, it being understood that we will remain one for the other an important point of reference for the growth of our son Maddox".

Boateng chose to post a story on Instagram instead: "Thank you for the wonderful wife you were and for the wonderful mother you are and will be!"

The decision to say goodbye definitively came after a long period of reflection. The showgirl communicated the end of the story with the player through a simple post:

Boateng and Melissa got engaged in 2011 but married in 2016 and are blessed with a son called Maddox.

In 2019 news emerged that the couple were on the verge of ending their relationship, but Melissa in a post denied it.

She said: “As long as I have the faith on the finger means that I am still a married woman.”

His first marriage to Jennifer ended in 2011 and she currently lives in Berlin with his first son Jermaine Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng now plays for Italian Serie B outfit Monza.