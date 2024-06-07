‘We’re Ghana boys’ – Depay explains Adowa dance celebration after scoring for Netherlands

After a dull first half that ended with no goals, Depay opened the scoring in the 50th minute with a brilliant finish.

Frimpong made it 2-0 seven minutes later before Wout Weghorst and Virgil Van Dijk completed a comfortable win for the Dutch.

When Depay scored, however, he raced towards Frimpong, with both players performing the Adowa dance, which is a popular traditional dance among the Akans in Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was doing a Ghanaian dance with Frimpong after my goal. He is a Ghana boy like me. Of course we represent The Netherlands but this is in our blood," Depay said about his celebration, as quoted by ESPN.

This comes after Depay celebrated by exhibiting the Adowa dance after scoring in Atletico Madrid’s 3-1 win over Granada in La Liga last year.

Both Depay and Frimpong are of Ghanaian descent, although they both decided to represent the Netherlands despite being courted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be recalled that Depay and international teammate Georginio Wijnaldum were recently in Ghana and enjoyed some boxing in the country.

The two footballers arrived in Ghana for the holidays last June and visited a gym in the capital to connect with some of the aspiring boxers.

In videos that went viral on social media, the pair were seen fraternising with kid boxers before making a donation towards the renovation of the gym.

Depay, in particular, was also captured learning the Adowa dance when he visited the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind.