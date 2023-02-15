Michael Essien completes UEFA A coaching license

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder then joined Danish club Nordsjaelland as one of their first-team assistant coaches.

In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, the 40-year-old announced that he has now acquired the UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses.

“Step by step, I am learning and growing as a coach. Happy to have completed my UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A license,” Essien tweeted.

“Thanks to the family, @fawales, my tutors, my mentor and RTD/FCN for the support. And big thank you to Tom Vernon and Flemming Pedersen. @FCNordsjaelland.”

Essien enjoyed a trophy-laden career which lasted over a decade and a half following his breakout year at Lyon, where he won two Ligue 1 titles.

He became Chelsea’s record signing when the club forked out £24.4 million to price him away from Lyon in 2005.

He spent almost a decade at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues to win multiple Premier League and FA Cup titles, as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2012.