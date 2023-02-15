ADVERTISEMENT
Michael Essien completes UEFA A coaching license

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana international Michael Essien has taken a giant step in his coaching career after completing the UEFA A coaching license.

Essien has been undertaking his coaching badges since stepping back from professional football after a brief stint with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK in 2020.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder then joined Danish club Nordsjaelland as one of their first-team assistant coaches.

In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, the 40-year-old announced that he has now acquired the UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses.

“Step by step, I am learning and growing as a coach. Happy to have completed my UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A license,” Essien tweeted.

“Thanks to the family, @fawales, my tutors, my mentor and RTD/FCN for the support. And big thank you to Tom Vernon and Flemming Pedersen. @FCNordsjaelland.”

Essien enjoyed a trophy-laden career which lasted over a decade and a half following his breakout year at Lyon, where he won two Ligue 1 titles.

He became Chelsea’s record signing when the club forked out £24.4 million to price him away from Lyon in 2005.

He spent almost a decade at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues to win multiple Premier League and FA Cup titles, as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

Essien joins a select list of Ghanaian footballers who have recently acquired their coaching badges, including Laryea Kingston and Asamoah Gyan.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
