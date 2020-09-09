Michael Essien who had an illustrious career with Chelsea has joined Nordsjaelland as player coach to add his rich experience to the club.

Essien visited Nordsjaelland on the invitation of the club President Tom Veron last month to study how things are done in the club and has now agreed terms with them.

The club however, confirmed his appointment on 9th September 2020 ahead of the upcoming season.

Essien would thus be part of the coaching team in an assistant role at the same time, he would participate in the training sessions to implement the exercises in the best possible way and be able to contribute with new input to the coaching team's evaluations.

"In the coaching staff we've experienced Michael Essien as both curious and hungry for knowledge before and after the training sessions, but at the same time also contributing and giving among the players during the trainings," Nordsjaelland head coach Flemming Pedersen said.

"His career and experience speak for themselves, but when you add his humble and giving personality, this is an exceptional opportunity for us to get a person added to the staff who can help make our environment even more developing for our players and also add valuable input to the coaching team and be our hand on the training pitch.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming Michael to FCN."

Essien is currently taking the final stages of acquiring his coaching badges with the English FA.

He is expected to adapt quickly to life at FC Nordsjaelland, since Ghanaian trainer Mas-ud Didi Dramani is also with the side,