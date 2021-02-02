The 25-year-old, through his foundation, the Michael Sarpong Foundation, made the donation over the weekend.

The striker and his team presented bags of rice, several packs of noodles and assorted drinks to the orphanage.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Top 5 goals scored by Ghana striker Michael Sarpong

Michael Sarpong Foundation donates to Royal Seed Orphanage

Addressing the patrons and children at the orphanage, Sarpong said he aims to give more to society through his foundation.

Michael Sarpong Foundation donates to Royal Seed Orphanage

“It’s a great privilege to spend the day with everybody here. This foundation seeks to build brighter future and sustainable future filled with hope, dignity, good health and peace,” he said.

Michael Sarpong Foundation donates to Royal Seed Orphanage

“This is the first of many donations and the team will do its best to work harder and support your laudable projects.”

Michael Sarpong Foundation donates to Royal Seed Orphanage

Sarpong is currently on the books of Tanzanian Premier League side Young Africa, having previously played for Rwandan giants Rayon Sport.