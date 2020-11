Kariakoo Derby which is played between Young Africans and Simba FC is the biggest game on the Tanzanian football calendar.

And Michael Sarpong made the headlines by scoring for Young Africans to also put his name in the records book.

Yanga shot into the lead after Sarpong stepped up to slot home a spot kicks in the 12th minute.

However, Simba drew levelled to deny their opponents the desired victory.

Defender Joas

h Onyango headed in a corner kick with just four minutes left on the clock.